Goldberg, Joyce (nee Gotts), - 84, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 21, 2020. She grew up in Margate, NJ and attended Margate schools and Atlantic City High School, graduating in 1953. She went on to continue her studies at Atlantic City College of Commerce. After her marriage in 1956, and raising two children, she was employed by Harrah's for many years as a pit supervisor and at Tropicana for 28 years. Upon retiring, she enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and pursuing her hobbies. She is predeceased by her husband Carl (Bob), and is survived by her son Paul, daughter Nancy D'Ambrosio, sister Joan Goldsmith Savio of Egg Harbor Township and Florida, and niece Kathi Goldsmith Fiorello, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
