Glover, Frank Michael, Jr., - 75, of Pleasantville , was born February 15, 1945, to Kinnie Mae Glover & Frank Glover Sr. in Augusta, Georgia. He attended Laney High School and attended Augusta Tech for a time after high school. He lived in Augusta until the mid-1980s when he moved to Pleasantville, NJ where he met and married Rosaline Hazel Crawford. Frank, who professionally drove limousines and trucks before retiring, is a well-known face in the Pleasantville and Augusta communities and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Rosaline Glover, his sister and brother Georgia Mae Kendricks and Roy Glover, 4 Sons Michael Glover, Patrick Bussey, Darryl Glover, and Cedric Ross, and 1 daughter Iris Ross. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brothers Charles Glover & Leroy Gonder.
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Glover, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
