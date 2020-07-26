Rush, Fr. Joseph P., - 84, of Gibbsboro, Father Joseph P. Rush, of Gibbsboro went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020, at St Mary's Center, Cherry Hill, at the age of 84. Beloved son of the late Paul and the late Pauline (nee Mellon) Rush. Devoted brother of Paul and his wife Olga Rush, Fr. Michael P. Rush and the late Fr. James P. Rush. Loving uncle of Ingrid Rush and Michael and his wife Rebecca Rush. Proud great-uncle of Gabriella Rush and Madelynne Rush. Fr. Joe was born in Phila., PA and graduated from West Catholic High School, Phila. He went on to graduate from Jordan Seminary, Menominee, MI. He received a M.A. in history from the Our Lady of the Angels Seminary at Niagara University. He was ordained May 19, 1926 at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral by Most Rev. Celestine J. Damiano. Fr. Joe served various teaching assignments in Camden Diocesan High Schools and served as Pastor of St. Anthony Padua, Hammonton, NJ, Our Lady of Victories, Landisville, NJ, St. Teresa Church, Runnemede, NJ and Assumption Church, Pomona, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ. Interment will be private. Fr. Joe's family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the House of Charity-Bishop's Annual Appeal, 631 Market Street, Camden, NJ 08102 or https://16042.thankyou4caring.org/HOC_Donations. To leave memories or lasting condolences, please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.

