Giddens, Charles E., - 81, of Vineland, departed this life on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Services will be held 11am Saturday, September 12, 2020 at The Embassy House of Zion, 427 W. Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Viewing hours: 9am - 11am. Burial in Haleyville U. M. Church Cemetery, Commercial Twp., NJ. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.

