Giddens, Charles E., - 81, of Vineland, departed this life on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Services will be held 11am Saturday, September 12, 2020 at The Embassy House of Zion, 427 W. Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Viewing hours: 9am - 11am. Burial in Haleyville U. M. Church Cemetery, Commercial Twp., NJ. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Most Popular
-
Bryce Harper says: "Don't talk to me like I'm a 5-year-old."
-
Gov. Murphy bans smoking indoors at casinos
-
Report: Pagans beat Wildwood landlord, bar owner as membership continues to grow
-
Gas leak causes Hamilton Township Walmart to close
-
No change in school plans for Hammonton, but teachers express concerns
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
Michael Angelos Classic Painting We take pride in our work! Interior & Exterior Painting…
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.