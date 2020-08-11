Giannini, Victor, - 94, of Cologne, passed away peacefully on August 7th, 2020 just two months shy of his 95th birthday. Victor was born in Philadelphia to Giovanni and Adele Giannini. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943 where he served in World War II on the USS Lyman. He received 5 Battle Stars in the Pacific and fought in the battle of Iwo Jima. After being discharged from the Navy in 1945, he married the love of his life Marie which he was married to for 51 years. Victor was a member of the Carpenters Local 623 and general foreman for JJ Nugent for 35 years. In retirement, he built houses for All Star Builders with his good friend Bob and made furniture for a hobby. Victor is predeceased by both his parents, his wife Marie, and his grandson Dominic. He is survived by his five sons Vic Jr., Tom (Edith), John (Faith), Ed (Dolores), and Mark (Nancy). He also has 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to his girls at Dr. Ajay's office and the Endoscopy Department at AtlanticCare Mainland division. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 10 am to 12 pm at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield with a service and burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
