Geroni (nee Perna), AnnaMarie, - 81, of Elm, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St Anthony of Padua, 285 Route 206 Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 9:30AM-10:30 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street, Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. For complete obituary and information go to www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
