Gerber, Linda C., - 69, of Port Republic, (Atlantic County, NJ) died July 6, 2020, in the AtlantiCare Hospital in Galloway Township. Her death was not COVID related. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Edwin Louis Gerber and Claire Martin Gerber, and her siblings Peter, Betsy, and Jeffrey. She is survived by her nephew Peter Jones of Twin Falls, Idaho, and other relatives. Linda was born in Atlantic City NJ in 1950, grew up in Brigantine, and graduated from Atlantic City High School. Enrolling at Bard College, she discovered her passion for art. She also studied at Philadelphia College of Art (now University of the Arts) and then attended Stockton State College (now Stockton University), earning her Bachelor's Degree in Studies in the Arts in 1973, part of Stockton's first graduating class. Linda later undertook advanced studies in the Barnes-de Mazia Certificate Program in Philadelphia. A gifted artist, Linda worked in acrylics, watercolor, assemblage (found object art), mosaics, and the written word, as well as producing transient masterpieces like birthday cakes and decorated lamp shades. Linda belonged to Mensa, the High IQ Society, and enjoyed their discussions, lectures, and cultural events. Linda was a long-time member of Atlantic City Area Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) in Galloway Township, where she is gratefully remembered for her outgoing friendliness and faithfulness in worship. Linda practiced Heartfulness Meditation and Qi Gong. Linda lived in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and California before returning to the east coast to divide her time between Philadelphia and Port Republic. Linda will be remembered for her spiritual curiosity, her love of nature and, of cats and her enjoyment of conversation. "She would talk to anyone!" and asked penetrating questions, reported a close friend. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Condolences may be sent to Peter Jones, c/o C Davis, 325 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7 # 244, Galloway, NJ 08205. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Habitat for Humanity Atlantic County, PO Box 443, Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
