Garbutt, Mary Lou, - of Galloway, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at home. Mary Lou graduated from Cologne School. She worked in the Textile Industry in Egg Harbor City at the Cantor Clothing Co. and was a Custodian at Stockton College. Mary Lou was a member of the Moravian Church. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. They were the love of her life. She is predeceased by her husband, Martin Sr,; her son, Steven; her brothers, Charles Heintz Jr., Roy Heitnz and Arthur Heintz; and her sisters, Alice Rice and Dorothy Ganiel. Mary Lou is survived by her children, Martin Jr. (Tamra) and Kathleen; her daughter-in-law, Jill; her grandchildren, Frankie, Ashley, Victoria, Shoshanna, Justin, Matthew, Stephanie, Breanna, Kayla, and Lauren; and many great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Germania Cemetery. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City casinos ready for indoor dining to resume
-
New Jersey Wind Port project in Salem County is the next big thing
-
Gov. Murphy bans smoking indoors at casinos
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Beverage service and smoking on casino floors to resume Friday
-
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: Indoor dining, theaters to reopen on Friday
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
Michael Angelos Classic Painting We take pride in our work! Interior & Exterior Painting…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.