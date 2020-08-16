Fursin, Valeria, - 95, of Pleasantville, passed away on August 13, 2020. Valeria was born and raised in Russia and came to America from Austria in February, 1950. She and her late husband, Bill, moved to Mays Landing and purchased the American Hotel on October 14, 1954 (now the site of the Atlantic County Library, Mays Landing branch). They later moved to the Abbott House of Mays Landing and assisted other Russian families in establishing residence in Mays Landing and surrounding areas. Preceded in death by her husband Bill and her sons Walter and Nick, she is survived by her three children: Natasha (Vernon) Hicks, Bill (Beth), and Viva; five grandchildren: Billy, Nikolai, Phillip, Jessica, and Jeremiha Hicks; and great-grandchild Ava. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 18 from 9-10 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 10 AM. Burial will follow at New Kuban Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
