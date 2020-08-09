Fromenko, Deborah "Debbie", - 60, of North Cape May, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. An area resident for 35 years, Debbie was born in Philadelphia to Esther Fromenko and the late Phillip Fromenko. She was employed as a clerk and florist for ACME Markets in Cape May Court House and loved spending time with her dog Jax. Debbie was the loving mother of James McQuaid III and Aubrey McQuaid and sister to Alan Fromenko and Wanda Fromenko and life partner of 35 years to James McQuaid. She is preceded in death by two brothers Stephen and Phillip, Jr. Fromenko. A memorial service will be held at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May on Tuesday, August 11 at 11am with visitation one-hour prior from 10am -11am. Interment will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
