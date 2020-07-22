Frisby, James C., - 85, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on July 17, 2020. Born in Washington, DC, he was formerly of Meadowbrook, PA and had summered in Ocean City, NJ for many years before moving here permanently in 2004. Jim was a Veteran of the United States Navy and served as a Naval Officer aboard the USS Boston (CAG1), the world's first guided Missile Cruiser. He was a graduate of Georgetown University and worked as a Real Estate Broker and Appraiser for Kershawand and Young Real Estate in Philadelphia, PA and was the owner of James C. Frisby Appraiser Associates in Jenkintown, PA. Jim and Carol are members of the Ocean City Yacht Club. Jim was a very good athlete and played baseball and basketball at Georgetown.'·Surviving are his beloved wife of 63 years, E. Carol Frisby (nee Young) of Ocean City, NJ, two children, Elizabeth Ann Frisby of Ocean City, NJ, James C. Frisby, Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ, five grandchildren, John D. Rogalsky, Laura Rogalsky, Joshua Rogalsky, James B. Frisby, Evan Frisby, one great grandchild Madalyn Rogalsky. Friends may visit at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ on Friday July 24, 2020 from 10:30AM to 11:30AM. Covid19 restrictions with social distancing will be in effect. His Funeral Service will be held at 12:00PM at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Burial will be private. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Ocean City Humane Society, One Shelter Road, PO Box 1254, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences and information, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Frisby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

