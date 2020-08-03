Fredricks, Margaret S., - 93, of Swainton, NJ, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in South Dennis, NJ to the late Thomas Hand, Sr. and Sara McKaig Hand, she was a lifetime resident of this area. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in South Dennis. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers as well as fishing. She loved bird watching especially the wrens in her yard. She was a New Orleans Saints fan. Mrs. Fredricks is survived by her children, William (Melissa) Hand; Helen (Leon) Staniec, James Fredricks, and Richard (Cynthia) Fredricks; her grandchildren, Adam Hand and Jenny Champion; and her great granddaughter, Shelby Montgomery. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fredricks. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Social distancing practices will be followed, and face coverings are required. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, South Dennis. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 142, Dennisville, NJ 08214-0142 or the Cape May County Animal Shelter, DN 501B, 4 Moore Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
