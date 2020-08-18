Frame, Cheryl, - 53, of Villas, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in Cape May Court House, Cheryl was a lifelong area resident working as a bank manager for over 32 years at PNC Bank. She loved her family, watching her son play sports, Disney, and music. She is predeceased by her father, William Robson. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 18 years, George T. Frame, IV, son Zachary, 4 step-children, mother Dorothy, siblings William (Kim) Robson, Kevin (Candi) Robson, Brian (Judy) Robson, Kelly (Kenny) Lenker, Chad (Liz) Shearer, and many nephews and nieces. A graveside service for Cheryl will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring. Contributions in memory of Cheryl can be made to the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
