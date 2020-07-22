Flaim, Delores, - After living a full and blessed life, Delores Josephine Flaim (nee Verdillo), 85, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Flaim was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, and moved to Vineland in 1953. For 25 years Delores was a Library Assistant for the Board of Education in Vineland retiring in 1997. She was a communicant of St. Padre Pio Parish in Vineland and was extremely devoted to her faith, having served as President of the Altar Rosary Society 1968-1970 and as a long time CCD Teacher. She served as past president of the PTA of Magnolia Road School, Winslow School, and the Rossi School, all of Vinland. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind. Delores was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jesse Flaim, in 2001 and her grandson, Jesse Moore, in 2017. She is survived by her children, Choro Odake (Junko), Paula M. Moore (David), Kathleen M. Scagnelli (John), Jessie Ann Flaim-Spetsas (Robert), and Kimberly Ann Kell (Michael); brother, Thomas Verdillo; grandchildren, Jeffrey Scagnelli, Jennifer Crescenzo, Ayaka Odake, Yuki Odake, Nicholas Spetsas, Lucas Spetsas, Ro Odake, Jaclyn Kell, Jacob Kell; great-grandchildren, Kelly, Jordon, Jesse, Rose Sora, and Mei. For the health and safety of her many dear friends, the viewing, mass, and burial will be private. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Flaim's name may be made to the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, 1001 Main Road, Newfield, NJ 08344. Funeral arrangements are by the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Most Popular
-
3 stabbed on Tropicana casino floor early Monday, four arrested
-
Egg Harbor Township considering regulating short-term rentals
-
Black Lives Matter protest held in Wildwood a week after controversial arrest
-
Dead pedestrian found in road in Pleasantville
-
Ocean City Boardwalk keeps calm, carries on after Manco & Manco COVID-19 cases
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.