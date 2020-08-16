Fenstermaker, Geraldine (Kerchner), - 80, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on August 13, 2020. "Deanie" was a resident of Egg Harbor City for over 60 years. She truly loved her town and over the years was active in the Kiwanis of EHC, the EHC Historical Society, the Moravian Church of EHC as well as at times substitute teaching in EHC schools and working in the school library. She was an honorary lifetime member of the NJ PTA and its 25-year group. Born in Allentown, PA, she was a graduate of Emmaus High School and later achieved an Associate's Degree at Atlantic Community College. Deanie was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Fenstermaker. She is survived by her daughter, Joanne (Michael) Salonish of Marriottsville, MD; her granddaughter, Katelyn Salonish of Williamsburg, VA; and nieces and nephews. Services will be provided by Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City. Visitation will be Tues., Aug. 18th from 6-8 pm and Wed., Aug 19th starting at 11 am followed by a service starting at noon. For condolences and/or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
