Cape May businessman Thomas Brodesser remembered as a generous individual

“He was a major contributor and enhanced the quality of life in Cape May County,” said Cape May County Commissioner and Director Gerald M. Thornton, who worked very close with Brodesser for more than 35 years and both served in the Lower Township Rotary Club.

“He was very innovative, successful and provided jobs and helped with the growth of businesses over the years,” said Thornton, who added that he liked to reminisce with Brodesser as they both graduated from Northeast High School in Philadelphia. “Personally, he was very kind and supportive, especially to me in the dealings I had with him.

Thornton said Brodesser would bring insights and specific ideas to him that other elected officials would not bring to the table or even realize. Each idea was all about improving Cape May, an area that he loved so much.

Brodesser’s housing developments helped create year-round residents and allowed more families to have vacation homes, which led to the growth of Cape May. He also built homes in North Cape May, Ventnor and Brigantine.

Brodesser even helped develop the Washington Street Mall in Cape May and build jetties and a seawall in Cape May, Avalon and North Wildwood to help protect the beaches.