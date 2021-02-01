Cape May businessman Thomas Brodesser remembered as a generous individual

Thomas Brodesser Jr. was tough when it came to business.
And being a smart businessman with the kindness to help others is how he will be remembered in Cape May County.
Brodesser, who was a local builder and developer for more than 50 years, died Jan. 24. He was 92.
Brodesser donated $2 million to the Cape Regional Surgery Center Capital Campaign in 2019. The gift was made in memory of his late wife, Claire C. Brodesser. Cape Regional named its newest surgery center the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center, which was completed a couple of months ago.
Brodesser had been involved with Cape Regional for 50 years, serving on the board of trustees, finance and executive committees.
“He was a trusted mentor, advisor, generous donor, and most importantly, a friend. Mr. Brodesser has left a lasting and indelible imprint on Cape Regional Health System and our ability to provide quality healthcare to the residents and visitors of Cape May County,” said Joanne Carrocino, president and CEO of Cape Regional.
“His legacy will be remembered for decades to come. We are forever grateful.”
He is highly regarded in the area, developed a lot of housing and was responsible for many other projects, including the 750-unit Village Green in Cape May and Big Timberlake Campground in Cape May Court House.
“He was a major contributor and enhanced the quality of life in Cape May County,” said Cape May County Commissioner and Director Gerald M. Thornton, who worked very close with Brodesser for more than 35 years and both served in the Lower Township Rotary Club.
“He was very innovative, successful and provided jobs and helped with the growth of businesses over the years,” said Thornton, who added that he liked to reminisce with Brodesser as they both graduated from Northeast High School in Philadelphia. “Personally, he was very kind and supportive, especially to me in the dealings I had with him.
Thornton said Brodesser would bring insights and specific ideas to him that other elected officials would not bring to the table or even realize. Each idea was all about improving Cape May, an area that he loved so much.
Brodesser’s housing developments helped create year-round residents and allowed more families to have vacation homes, which led to the growth of Cape May. He also built homes in North Cape May, Ventnor and Brigantine.
Brodesser even helped develop the Washington Street Mall in Cape May and build jetties and a seawall in Cape May, Avalon and North Wildwood to help protect the beaches.
“He was always trying to help people and was just a very genuine person,” said Ginny Tomlin, the former director of the Cape May County Veterans Bureau. Tomlin retired in Feb. 2020 after 42 years.
Tomlin, 65, knew Brodesser since she was about 12 because her father had owned Blue Dolphin Campground, which is now Sea Pines Campground in Cape May Court House. Sea Pines backs up to Big Timberlake.
She said Brodesser was one of a kind because there “aren’t many people out there that are as generous, kind and caring.”
“It was hard for me to swallow when I got the news that he passed away. ... He was just a wealth of knowledge and a very good person and did a lot for Cape May County,” said Tomlin, who noted Brodesser was also very supportive of the Cape May County Veterans Bureau. “He was very supportive of the whole community. He is going to be missed.”
Cape Regional Foundation executive director Thomas Piratzky echoed that praise.
“Tom was an outstanding individual and was a mentor to many people,” said Piratzky, who had known Brodesser for 20 years. “He was a very good businessman and cared very much about the community here in Cape May.
“I’m sure everyone will miss him. He was very well-loved.”
