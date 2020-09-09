ETHERTON, STEPHEN ELIOT, - 63, of Mays Landing, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Cooper University Hospital, in Camden. Born in Philadelphia, he moved to Somers Point as a child. He graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 1975, and from Stockton University in 1980. Though he went to school for Information Sciences, he began volunteering for Somers Point Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1995. He became an emergency medical technician soon after, and that was his passion. He was very involved with SPVRS and held offices including chief. He also volunteered for Linwood Rescue Squad, holding offices including assistant chief. He worked for various ambulance companies before making it his career in 2005, first at Mutual Aid Emergency Services and then at AtlantiCare, from which he retired in 2019. He also enjoyed cooking and experiencing new cultures through food. Stephen is survived by his three children, Katie Hoffman (Ryan) of Linwood, Andy Etherton of Galloway, and Stephanie (Cem) Sahin of Phoenix. His mother, Sherry Etherton of Westminster, MD. His sister Sandra Potter of Frederick, MD. His grandsons Lucas and Nathan Hoffman, and Austin Sahin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, James Etherton. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 11 o’clock in Seaside Cemetery, 559 South Shore Road, Palermo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen’s name to the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, 1500 Route 50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome. com.
