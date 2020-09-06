Engram, Reva, - of Galloway, was born in Philadelphia on April 2, 1960. The UNION of LEONARD & HELEN FRIDAY gave us all our "WONDER WOMAN." REVA was educated in the Pleasantville School System, & graduated from Plant High School, Tampa FL, in 1978. REVA resided in the Tampa/St. Petersburg FL area from 1977-1980; Oxon Hill, MD from 1980-1986; and Galloway, NJ for the last 25 years. The UNION of DALLAS Engram & REVA Friday created Timothy and D.L. Engram. REVA had many friends from childhood and they became a STRONG, DEVOTED, and UNCONDITIONAL BOND OF LOVE AS SISTAS!!!!!!!! REVA'S passion for traveling, GREAT food, and listening to classic soul music will forever be missed. REVA enjoyed comedy and being a comedian. Her sense of HUMOR, WIT, COMPASSION, and STERNNESS for doing right and giving advice defined the "ESSENCE OF TRUTH". Her tenacious ability to make others happy as she was and will always be, "THE LIFE OF THE PARTY", or "THE GUIDING LIGHT". DEVASTATED are HEARTBROKEN are many due to "WONDER WOMAN'S" absence. REVA spent over 30 plus years in banking, while lastly employed and servicing COVENANT HOUSE in Atlantic City. REVA and her companion, George Chadwick, shared love for 22 years. She enjoyed: riding motorcycles on the open road; attending 76ers games; and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. Her favorite music band was Earth, Wind, and Fire. REVA loved every one, but CHERISHED HER GRANDKIDS & GREAT GRANDS!!!!! She is predeceased by her: grandmother, Willie B. Friday; father, Leonard Friday; brother, Timmy Friday; grandson, Danny H. Pettus; and uncles, Leroy, Robert, and Tedie Friday. She is survived by: mother, HELEN FRIDAY; SONS, Timothy (Crystal) and Dallas Leonard "DL" (Britnee) Engram; siblings, Lorrence and Sariahs Nicole Friday; Grandchildren, SAMIRAH, AASIYAH, TIM "Pee-Wee" and D.J.; great-grandchildren; Alana "LALA" and LEGACY; aunt, Mary Roberts; cousins, Stellzine Roberts, and Jazmyn and Dom Rivera; childhood friends, Deborah M., Sherri P., Tanya D., Rhonda S., Rachel, Webbie W., Cheryl, Margaret, and Janice; caretaker, Angie Avant; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

