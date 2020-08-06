Emerson, Robert C. "Butch", - of Atlantic City, NJ, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born and raised in Atlantic City. "Butch" as he was affectionately known attended Atlantic City High School and Stockton State College. Butch worked at a number of establishments including: Ginsburg Bakery, Lou's Restaurant in Ventnor, Charles' Steakhouse on the Boardwalk, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Division and the pet shop in Atlantic City. He was lastly employed with Tropicana, where he was a dedicated bar porter for more than 30 years. Butch loved to listen to his music and spend time with his siblings. Robert "Butch" Emerson is survived by: his father, David Lee Bowman; his mother's last living sibling, Sammuel Gabriel; siblings, Guy, Kirk (Karen), Jackie, Kim, Gwendolyn (Carmelo) and Frances (Anthony); nieces, nephews, maternal aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Funeral services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

