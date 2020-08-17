Earling, Grace M. (nee Clemens), - 105, of Hammonton, and of Heritage Assisted Living in Hammonton for over 12 years, born in Pennsauken, and grew up in Hammonton, passed away on August 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert C. Earling, Sr. Loving mother of Herbert C. Earling, Jr. (Ann) and Diane Shontz (Robert). Caring grandmother of Hollie Christine, Stephen Mark, Stacey Lynn, Hallie Dawn, Lindsay Mills, and the late Michelle. Grace is also survived by many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her 4 siblings, Samuel, Ethel, Adeline, and Ruth. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, August 20 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Bradley Funeral Home, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral service will be at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.

