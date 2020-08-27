DYSON, TERESA L., - 74, of Atlantic City, New Jersey departed this earthly life on August 19th, 2020 at her residence. Born in Camden, NJ to the late Emma Chesney and Frances Leonard, she had been a longtime resident of Atlantic City for many years. She was lastly employed as a Parking Supervisor for Hart's Parking Lots. She was preceded in death by: her beloved Soulmate, Anthony; her Brother-in-Law, Frank Selenzio (Husband to Franny); her four Sisters, Lillian, Vi, and twins, Emma & Cass; her one Brother, Frances; Frankie, and her Daughter-in-Law, Maria. Teresa is survived by and leaves to cherish her fond memories: her two loving Sons, Robert (Michelle) and Chris (Danie); her one caring Sister, Franny; her four beautiful GrandChildren, Taylor, Chris, Jr., Gabriel and Elisa; her two special Great GrandChildren, Sophia and Giaranna (Gia), many adoring Nieces, Nephews, other loving relatives, and many friends. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday ~ September 5th, 2020 at 12 Essex Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Friends are warmly invited to visit from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. For further information please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131 ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401.

