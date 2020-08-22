Dunmore, Willie James "Mr. Willie", - 92, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ entered into eternal peace on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Shore Medical Center. He was born to the late Middleton Dunmore and Mary Irvin Dunmore on September 27, 1927 in Andrews, South Carolina. At an early age, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and always felt closest to the Lord when he was fishing and gardening. He married the late Pearlie Mae Chandler in 1952 and they moved to Ocean City, New Jersey in 1958. They raised their family and developed the fondest friendships and relationships that they cherished. He worked many years in construction for Leon Costello and Sons as a cement layer. He retired as a municipal worker for the City of Ocean City where he enjoyed working the beach crew every summer with the young men. Throughout his life, he kept an open-door policy for friends and family to always feel welcomed. Nothing made him feel more special than when people would take time from their busy lives to stop by to say hello. He loved providing for his family by hunting, fishing and gardening. He would say "If I can't kill it, catch it, or grow it, then we don't need it." After moving to EHT in 1994, he raised chicken, hens and roosters. He leaves to cherish his memories, six children; Willie J. Dunmore Jr, Samuel (Cindy) Dunmore, Charles Dunmore, Priscilla (Wardell) Richardson, Marcia Dunmore (Nathanial) Johnson and Middleton Dunmore, Six Siblings; Sadie McCray, Metta Rush, Joe Lewis (Annie Ruth), Ed Lewis (Lou Ella) and William Ron (Artice) Dunmore, 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; One Sister-in-law, Lojay Dunmore, Three Brothers-in-law, Eddie Jr, Richard (Mae) and Nathaniel (Michelle) Chandler, and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his devoted wife of 62 years, Pearlie Mae Dunmore, Daughter; Hilda Dunmore, daughter-in-law Loretta Dunmore, grandchild; Brian Dunmore, great grands; Micah Tennant-Dunmore and Michaela Charlotte Young, siblings; Etta Murphy, Nancy, Booker T. and Amos L Dunmore. A celebration of his life will be offered Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 o'clock at the Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. NJ, with a viewing from 10 o'clock until time of service. A private burial will be held at Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Please make all contributions to the American Cancer Society. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
