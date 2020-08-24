Dungan, Florence H. "Floss" (nee Taccarino), - wife of retired OCPD Chief, Benjamin Dungan, Sr., passed away in the comfort of her lifelong home in the early morning hours of Friday, August 21st. Floss was born on the island at Scotch Hall and was the youngest child of Anthony and Anna (Maresca) Taccarino's eight children. She graduated from Ocean City High School in 1944 and while attending she played basketball all 4 years, was a cheerleader for football, and worked at Chester's Restaurant after school and weekends. Floss was encouraged by Mrs. Chester (a former nurse) to pursue a career in nursing and went on to become a graduate of the Atlantic City Hospital School of Nursing class of 1947. Floss would become a caring nurse with a varied career which included working at Mercy Hospital in Sea Isle City, doctor's offices, Ocean City High School, and private-duty nursing. During her employment as a private duty nurse for Mr. Stainton, Floss was introduced to the art of floral arranging at Stainton's Flower Shop and was asked by Mr.Stainton's daughter to work in the shop after her nursing assignment was completed. Floss worked in the shop for many, many years, and thoroughly enjoyed being surrounded by flowers and looked forward to seeing her customers every day. She thrived on the energy of the busy holiday and prom seasons (for which she made countless corsages and boutonnieres). However, it was "some enchanted evening" in 1949 that Floss met her future husband "across a crowded room" at the VFW Post in OC. She walked in the door with a date, but her gaze immediately met that of Ben Dungan standing at the far corner of the bar. A friend noticed the connection and said, "Honey, that's the man you should marry!". They indeed married a few short months later and lived happily ever after for 62 years. Ben and Floss would say that the song "Some Enchanted Evening" from South Pacific was the story of their love. Floss was light-hearted and perpetually happy. She was pleased with small pleasures in life like going for a leisurely ride to get a nice cup of coffee, strolling the boards with Ben, walking to the Acme for groceries (and a few lottery tickets), snuggling on the sunporch with Buddy the cat, or ordering 2 eggs over medium, home fries, and toast at any restaurant in town. Floss was also a devoted 76ers and Phillies fan. She would refer to the basketball team as "my 76ers" and discussed the players and games with such knowledge and insight- almost as if she were their collective MomMom cheering them on. She was brave and optimistic during adversity, and her grace was an inspiration to her family. Floss was predeceased by her beloved husband; Benjamin L Dungan, Sr., her brothers; Ferdinand "Taccy", Tony, John, Frank, and Louis Taccarino, her sisters; Mary Palladino and Pauline Peterson, a nephew; Tony Taccarino, and a granddaughter; Sandra Dungan. She is survived by her son; Benjamin L Dungan, Jr. (Beverlie), and daughter; Bonnie L Ault (Pete), a grandson; Benjamin L Dungan III, a great-granddaughter; Taylor J Dungan, her beloved nieces, and nephews; Tim Taccarino (Patty), Jeanne Guaraldo, Dee Taccarino, Joe Taccarino (Vicki), John Taccarino (Lisa), Bill Peterson (Penny), Missy Taccarino (Ben), sisters in law: Annette Dungan and Mary Green and of course one very special cat, Buddy. Her Funeral Service will be offered Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11 O'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 O'clock until time of service. Burial will be held privately. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
