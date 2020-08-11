Dukeman, Geraldine "Jerri" Ann, - 75, of Ocean City, NJ passed away following a brief illness, on Thursday, July 30, surrounded by loving family. Jerri was born in Philadelphia, lived in Drexel Hill, and was a graduate of Upper Darby High School. She moved to Ocean City, NJ, in 1969 with her late husband, Edward Dukeman, and family. She owned and operated several successful businesses in Ocean City, including owning Edgewater Apartments and developing Edgewater Townhouses with her husband. In 1992, Jerri, Edward, and their family opened the Hobby Horse Ice Cream Parlor, which has been successfully operated by family for over 28 years. Jerri was also a long-time member of the Guest and Apartment House Association, Hotel & Motel Association, and the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce. Jerri is survived by her two sons, Marc Dukeman and Michael Dukeman (Ciara), and her cherished grandson, Patrick Edward Dukeman. She is also survived by her siblings, Carol (Eric) and Joseph (Sue), niece, Delaney, and nephew, Gregory. Jerri was preceded in her death by her husband, Edward Dukeman, and her parents, William and Mildred Heenan. She will be deeply missed by her beloved Labradoodle, Jesse. Burial was private. A Post Covid-19 Memorial Mass will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Damien Parish,1337 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or a charity of one's choice. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries