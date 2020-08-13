Dougherty, Jason D., - born in Somers Point 04/27/1987. He passed away Sunday, August 9th, 2020. 3 years ago he was involved in an automobile accident where he sustained a traumatic brain injury. Before the accident, he was employed as a tractor-trailer truck driver, volunteer fireman, and EMT. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing in a band with his father. Jason is survived by his mother Diana; father Frank; brother Brandon (Sarah); and his children Jason, Saideann, Bella, Brianna, and Josh. Predeceased was maternal grandmother (Rose), and survived also by several grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mizpah Fire Dept. in Jason's honor. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15th, from 11am-12pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road Linwood, NJ 08221. Burial will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

