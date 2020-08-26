Dougherty, Denise Elizabeth (Beth), - 73, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully at Shore Memorial Hospital on Saturday, August 22nd. Denise was born in Darby, PA, and grew up in Upper Darby. Denise graduated from Arch Bishop Prendergast H.S. She was the loving daughter of William "Buddie" and Lee Dougherty. Denise worked as a secretary for government offices after graduating. Denise loved music, piano, and dance, and after moving to NJ, taught piano privately. Denise was an active member of St. Francis Cabrini Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister. She also shared her love for music by singing in the choir and playing the piano at daily mass. She will be sadly missed by her loving brother Kevin (Donna), niece Kelley (George), nephew Sean, nephew Pat (Katie) and niece Bridget, two great-nephews, and many cousins and extended family members. Friends and family are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, August 27th at 10:30 am followed by 11:00 am funeral mass at St. Francis Cabrini Church, 114 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City. Interment will follow at a later date. Honoring Denise's love for her kitty cats, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be given to the Ocean City Humane Society, 1 Shelter Rd, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
