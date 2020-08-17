Doublestein, Leon, - 66, of Atlantic City, passed away on June 17, 2020. Leon is survived by his mother, Blanche. Services and burial were held privately at Rodef Sholom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. Arrangements and care were entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
