D'Ottavio, Grace, - 88, of Mays Landing, passed away Friday July 31, at her residence, surrounded by her family and close friends. A funeral home visitation will be on Thursday August 6, 2020 from 9am to 11am from Rone Funeral Service, followed by a funeral service begining at 11am. Burial will take place in St. Mary's cemetery, Union Road E. Vineland. Donations if so desired may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing by 6ft. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com

