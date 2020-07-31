Dorsey, Richard Albert "Cricket", Jr., - 59, of Pleasantville, was born on December 16, 1960, to the late Richard & Ernestine Dorsey. He attended the Pleasantville school system. He pursued his passion in culinary arts. He worked in numerous local restaurants as a chef/cook ending his career at Our Lady's Residence. He was a huge Eagles fan, and he loved his music. He looked forward to the weekends to spend time with the biggest boy Gage, he loved that boy more than anything. On February 24, 2000, he married his childhood sweetheart Bonnie Pitts. Together they raised 5 children. Richard is predeceased by his parents and son Omar Dorsey. He leaves behind his wife & best friend Bonnie Dorsey, 3 sons Gary (Scoob) Pitts, Malik & Stephan Parrott, and 2 daughters Tiffany Sanderline & Kiona (Moomoo) Dorsey. 3 sisters Dorothia (Frank), Claudette Earl, and Lisa Johnson. His mother in law Ellana Pitts. 5 grandchildren, Sahmaya, Aaliyah, Gage, Zariyah, Isiah, and 1 on the way. Two special cousins Richard Robinson and Bryan (Dada) Barnes. Special Aunt Arita Ringgold. He will be missed by aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Special friends, Mr. John, Shaz, Rob, Richard, Alece, Junebug, and George. Family and friends may view on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 10 AM-11AM, Service at 11 AM @ Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 Burial: Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ.
