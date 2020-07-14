Doris, Genevieve R., - 84, of Glen Mills, PA, passed away suddenly on July 9, 2020, in Glen Mills, PA. Gen, as she was lovingly called, grew up in Sea Isle City, NJ when she moved there with her parents in the mid 1940's from Northern New Jersey. She enjoyed a wonderful childhood filled with Italian relatives and customs and began her life-long love of the ocean and beach. She excelled in school, graduating from Ocean City High School, and then attending Rider University graduating with a degree in the medical field. In 1958 she met the love of her life, Thomas A. Doris, Jr. and they married June 6, 1959, in St. Joseph's church in Sea Isle City, NJ. Gen and Tom created a beautiful, adventurous life together filled with laughter, world travel, and abundant love that was enhanced with four children: Kathryn, Thomas III, Martha, and Mary. They raised their children in Palmyra, NJ, and then in Sparta, NJ, and spent their summers in Sea Isle City, NJ. Gen, always a business entrepreneur, started the G & T Crib Rental in Sea Isle as a means to send her children to Catholic school. After learning to sew at her mother Adeline's side, she used that skill throughout her life to express her creativity, ingenuity, business acumen, and industry. Gen had several creative sewing and direct marketing businesses, employing many people. Throughout her life, she enthusiastically volunteered her time to many causes, including many programs and events at the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City, the "Burn The Mortgage" campaign for Sacred Heart Church in Palmyra, NJ, efforts to preserve NJ's lighthouses, the St. Joseph's Indian school in North Dakota for Native American children, Eucharistic Minister for various parishes, and has shared her love of others with hand delivered baked goods. As the wife of a Commodore of the SIC Yacht Club, she was deeply involved in organizing countless events and activities as well as going to all regattas when her husband Tom sailed. Gen, always a passionate gardener, created organic vegetable beds and lovely flower gardens everywhere she lived. When she moved into the family home in Ocean View, NJ, she created wonderful pollinator gardens that were included in many garden tours. Gen loved to travel, loved meeting new people, and thoroughly relished any new adventure. A stroke in 2015 altered her course in life and she moved a few years later to a retirement community in Glen Mills, PA to be closer to her daughter Martha. There Gen joined many clubs and was especially fond of the writing club, enthusiastically writing about her many adventures. She continued to come to her home in Ocean View where she could enjoy her family, gardens, the beach, and her many beloved family and friends. Genevieve has now joined her husband Thomas, who died in 2012, and leaves to honor her memory her beloved children Kathryn & Jim Buckley, Thomas III & Sandra Doris, Martha Doris and Richard Phillips, Mary & Eric Darr. She adored her grandchildren Stephen Dombrowski, Justin Dombrowski, Brandon Dombrowski, Morgan Buckley, Owen Buckley, great-grandchildren Stevie Dombrowski, Oliver Dombrowski. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean C. Doris, and a large circle of relatives and friends who will cherish memories of her generous nature, fabulous sense of humor, and 1,000 watt smile. Public viewing will be Monday, July 13 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, July 14 at 10 am at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. The family requests that should you wish to make a donation in Genevieve Doris' name: Catholic Charities, USA, catholiccharitiesusa.org, 2050 Ballenger Avenue, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA, 22315 (non-profit). Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Genevieve Doris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
77-year-old Pennsylvania man dies after being pulled from ocean off Atlantic City
-
Egg Harbor Township crash leaves 1 dead
-
Five years after her death, Tiffany Valiante's family continues fight for justice
-
UPDATE: Ventnor swimmer believed to have 'sacrificed life' to save 2 others
-
2 struggling swimmers brought to shore by Ocean City police, firefighters
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.