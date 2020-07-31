Donato, Frank S. "Pepe", - 88, of Hammonton, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home. He was born in Hammonton, NJ and was a lifelong resident. Pepe retired in 1995 from the Delaware River Port Authority after more than 25 years of service. He is predeceased by his wife Josephine "Pina" (nee Buono) and his parents Charles and Louise Donato. He is survived by his son Charles Donato and his Fiancé Sheryl Casey of Hammonton, NJ, and his sister Josephine Donato of Vineland, NJ. Family and friends are invited to attend his mass of Christian Burial Saturday 1:00pm at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ.
