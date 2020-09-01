Dixon, Florence B., - 89, of Egg Harbor City, Deaconess Florence Beatrice Dixon, nee Blocker, of South Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children and was welcomed home into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Florence was born on July 27, 1931, in Hammonton, NJ to the late Celest and Estella Blocker. Florence was a lifelong resident of Egg Harbor City/South Egg Harbor and was well known for her love for fashion. Florence was dressed to impress even if she was going to the local grocery store. Florence came to know the Lord at an early age and became a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church, she would later move her membership to Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City. Her past employment included Lenox China, special needs bus driver for Atlantic County, Harbor Fields, and also a Care Giver for the handicap in her home. Florence was married to Deacon Alvin Dixon who predeceased her in death in 2005, after 55 years of marriage, and to this union were born 9 children. Florence leaves behind to mourn her loving memory 9 children: Alvinia Garcia (Kermit), Estella Blackwell, Darrel Dixon (Mia), Florence Berry, Alvin Dixon, Linda McClinton, Andrew Dixon (Connie), Joseph Dixon, Christopher Dixon (Pat); 4 sisters, Estella Williams, Doris Lazenby, Catherine Handy and Victoria Phillips (Frank); 4 brothers, Henry Blocker (Sandra), Alex Blocker (Vernice), Charles Blocker and Leonard Blocker; also 23 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grands. She was predeceased by sisters, Georgia Blocker, Mattie Cummings, Margret Handy, and Connie Allen, brothers, Richard Blocker, Victor Blocker, Fredrick Blocker, and Gregory Blocker. Funeral Services will be held 11 am Friday, September 4, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City. Viewing hours: 9am - 11am only. Burial in Egg Harbor City Cemetery, Egg Harbor City. Due to the Covid-19 regulations, face mask must be worn and attendance during all events will be limited to 100 people. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.