Ditzel, Velma R., - 76, of Tuckerton, N.J., passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, N.J. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA., residing in Curry, PA., and Hillside, N.J. prior to moving to Tuckerton. Velma worked as a Registrar for Hillside Twp., Hillside N.J. She was a member of St. Theresa R.C. Church, Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Velma was survived by her husband Lawrence Ditzel, her children Anthony Donofrio and wife Kathy, Lafayette, N.J., Gregory Donofrio and wife Sharon, Clark, N.J., Christina Scapati and husband Brian, Little Egg Harbor, N.J., Larry Ditzel and wife Shawn, Avenel, N.J., and Raymond Ditzel and wife Cindy, Linden, N.J., brother John G. Kulish, Hillside, N.J., along with grandchildren Tyler, Nancy, Dayna, Jason, Bre'Anna, Kylie, Mia, Nicholas and Vincent, and 4 nieces. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 5-8 PM, followed by a Service at 8 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Cremation will be private. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
