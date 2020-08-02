Dilks, Daniel Paul, - 59, of Northfield, Daniel Paul Dilks passed away at his home on July 12, 2020. Born December 5, 1960, he was one of three, including older brother, Wayne and younger sister, Lynn. He was adventurous and fun-loving as a kid and had a kinetic energy in life that never ceased. Dan was always moving, always thinking, and always working, especially to give back to those around him. Dan graduated Mainland High School, class of 1978, served Linwood's Fire Company as a volunteer firefighter and continued his studies at Atlantic Community College, until his final semester, which he was unable to complete due to his burgeoning mental illness. Despite a mental illness that plagued him throughout his life, putting the goals, work and friendships of his young adulthood out of sight, Dan fought hard until the end and never lost his sense of generosity, will to help others, or his sensitive love for those around him. No matter how difficult times were for Dan, he was always searching for opportunities to make his mechanical expertise and expert handiwork useful to his family and friends. He gave without limits and it was his greatest happiness to always give more. Despite years of increasing difficulty handling his mental illness, he was always able to get back to that great joy of giving, through the joy he found in scrapping. Dan had superior mechanical knowledge and not only a knack for, but exceptional skill in, repairing, reusing, and re-purposing just about anything. In his work, Dan never lost the ability to give back, or the gentleness of spirit that came in his trying to express his love for those around him. Now at peace, Dan is remembered, with love, by those he loved. Leaving behind, with immense sorrow: his mother Janet; brother, Wayne (Lisa); sister, Lynn; nephew and nieces, Eric and Tatham Dilks, Ashley and Heather Haybarker. He is also remembered by his father, Wayne Sr. (Joan), and step sister, Angel. Thank you to all who came to honor Dan at his service. In keeping with Dan's giving spirit, donations can be made in Dan's name to the dedicated people at AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 301, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Most Popular
-
After 85 years, an Ocean City bike shop is closing its doors
-
Teachers in Atlantic County call for remote learning to start 2020-21 school year
-
Great white pings off coast of Atlantic City and Ocean City Tuesday morning
-
Atlantic City Electric offers career training program leading to full-time career
-
State Police describe 'melee' on Tropicana casino floor that ended with 3 stabbings, robbery
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.