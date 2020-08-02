Dilks, Daniel Paul, - 59, of Northfield, Daniel Paul Dilks passed away at his home on July 12, 2020. Born December 5, 1960, he was one of three, including older brother, Wayne and younger sister, Lynn. He was adventurous and fun-loving as a kid and had a kinetic energy in life that never ceased. Dan was always moving, always thinking, and always working, especially to give back to those around him. Dan graduated Mainland High School, class of 1978, served Linwood's Fire Company as a volunteer firefighter and continued his studies at Atlantic Community College, until his final semester, which he was unable to complete due to his burgeoning mental illness. Despite a mental illness that plagued him throughout his life, putting the goals, work and friendships of his young adulthood out of sight, Dan fought hard until the end and never lost his sense of generosity, will to help others, or his sensitive love for those around him. No matter how difficult times were for Dan, he was always searching for opportunities to make his mechanical expertise and expert handiwork useful to his family and friends. He gave without limits and it was his greatest happiness to always give more. Despite years of increasing difficulty handling his mental illness, he was always able to get back to that great joy of giving, through the joy he found in scrapping. Dan had superior mechanical knowledge and not only a knack for, but exceptional skill in, repairing, reusing, and re-purposing just about anything. In his work, Dan never lost the ability to give back, or the gentleness of spirit that came in his trying to express his love for those around him. Now at peace, Dan is remembered, with love, by those he loved. Leaving behind, with immense sorrow: his mother Janet; brother, Wayne (Lisa); sister, Lynn; nephew and nieces, Eric and Tatham Dilks, Ashley and Heather Haybarker. He is also remembered by his father, Wayne Sr. (Joan), and step sister, Angel. Thank you to all who came to honor Dan at his service. In keeping with Dan's giving spirit, donations can be made in Dan's name to the dedicated people at AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 301, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Dilks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries