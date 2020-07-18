Dilks, Daniel Paul, - of Weymouth Township, born December 5, 1960, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 12, 2020. Danny grew up in Linwood, New Jersey, was a graduate of Mainland Regional High School - Class of 1978, and a member of the high school Boys Soccer team. He continued his education in general studies at Atlantic Community College. Danny served his community for many years as an active member of the Linwood Volunteer Fire Company. As a young adult, he worked on a commercial fishing boat out of Cape May, New Jersey, consistent with his love for the water. Danny later worked for many years for the City of Linwood. He was always a hard worker. Danny enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, water and snow skiing, and music. His gentle nature and sense of humor were among his most endearing qualities. Danny is loved by many and will be missed by many. He leaves behind his mother Janet, brother Wayne, Jr., sister: Lynn, father: Wayne Sr. and his wife: Joan, step-sister: Angela, nieces, nephew, Aunt Eleanor, Uncle Edward, cousins, and many friends. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11 o'clock in Seaside Cemetery, 559 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Atlanticare Behavioral Health, 6550 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234, or the Linwood Volunteer Fire Company, Linwood, New Jersey. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
