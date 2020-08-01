DeSantis, Paul, - 66, of Tampa, FL, passed away July 15, 2020, in Tampa, FL after a long illness. He was born in Ventnor, NJ on July 10, 1954, to Vincent and Jane DeSantis. Raised in Vineland, NJ, Paul attended Sacred Heart School, Vineland High, and Stockton University. He is survived by his son Paul (Kyle) DeSantis and one grandson of Tampa, FL. Paul is also survived by his sisters Marilyn Codario, Barbara (Dr.Terry) Venturi, and Linda Gillespie.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul DeSantis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries