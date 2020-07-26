Deebold, Richard, - 82, of Brigantine, New Jersey went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Richard was born in Atlantic City and worked in the inlet on his father's fishing boat for many years. A graduate of Pleasantville High School, Richard served in the Navy on a minesweeper. Richard met his future wife at the Atlantic City Steel Pier Ballroom in May of 1960. The couple settled in Brigantine, where Richard established Deebold Boatyard in 1970. An experienced boat-builder and local business owner, Richard enjoyed providing years of service and expertise to the Brigantine Boating Community. He was a charter member of the Brigantine Bible Church, where he served as a deacon since the Church's inception. Many days he could be found at the "coolest spot on the island", enjoying the views from his shop overlooking Baremore Quarters Bay. Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; his children, Mark (ChenFei) of Egg Harbor Township, Dorie (Terry) of Sewell, David (Carol) of Absecon and Evan of Brigantine along with 5 grandchildren: Katerina, Adrianna, Andrew, Danica, and Pierce. Richard is preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth. Please join the family for an (outdoor) Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 8th at Deebold Boatyard: 434 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ. Friends and family are welcome to visit between 2 pm-4 pm, with a service beginning at 4 pm. To share your fondest memory of Richard please visit, www.keatesplum.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brigantine Bible Church. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.

