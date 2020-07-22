Davis, Ronald T., - 90, of Millville, passed away Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Millville to the late Ralph T. and Ruth (Smith) Davis, he was a life long resident. Ronald graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1947, and then in 1948, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served for four years during the Korean War, and he was the youngest crew chief of a B-50 Bomber during that time. For 37 years, Ronald worked for Atlantic City Electric and retired as the Meter Department Supervisor in Cologne. He was a member of the Berlin Airlift, and New Hope United Methodist Church. Ronald enjoyed tinkering at home and when needed for his friends; he could fix anything. Ronald will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bertha (Beebe); his children, Carol Jane Davis, and Ronald Thomas Davis; and two grandchildren, Ronald William Davis, and Caleb Nathaniel Davis. He was predeceased by his sister Ruth Lily. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville. The family requests memorial contributions to Bayada Hospice, 603 N. Broad Street, Suite 301, Woodbury, NJ 08096, or the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Ronald T. Davis may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
