DAVIS-GRIFFIN, SARAH JANE, - departed this life in her sleep on Thursday ~ July 23rd, 2020, with her daughters by her side. She was 94 years of age. Sarah was born in Locust Grove, Virginia on June 13th, 1926, to the late Willie and Nannie Davis. She was employed for a number of years as a Presser with Sunshine Laundry in Fredericksburg, Virginia. In 1968, She relocated to Atlantic City, NJ, and was employed with Consolidated Laundry. After early retirement, Sarah started Childcare services in her home. She was married to the late Gordon Morris Griffin. She was a faithful member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Orange County, Virginia. Sarah loved being around family and friends. She enjoyed dancing and music and living life to the fullest. She was a caring soul and had a great personality that people loved to be around. In 1994, Sarah relocated back to her hometown in Locust Grove, Virginia where she really found a new zest for life and enjoying every day as a blessed gift. It was there that she found complete contentment and enjoyed talking on the phone, sitting in her yard with friends and family, and waving to cars driving by, spending time with her extended families the Hendersons and Lewis's. She even loved cutting her own grass and shoveling the snow in her driveway, from the tender age of 75 to her early 80's. She absolutely loved cooking with some of her best dishes being: Rice Pudding, Pies and making Cream of Wheat for her GrandChildren and her GreatGrandchild. Sarah loved taking care of children for family and friends. Whether it was caring for her GrandChildren, her GreatGrandchild, or the children of family and friends, it was within these moments that she was rewarded with finding life at its fullest and sweetest. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon M. Griffon; her Daughter, Gloria Y. Griffon-Brown; her two Sisters, Maude Bell, Rosa Lewis Fairchild; and her three Brothers, Billie, Charles, & Frank Davis. Sarah leaves to cherish her wonderful, tender and unforgettable memories: her three loving children: Deborah D. Griffon & Patricia L. Griffon both of Pleasantville, NJ and Charnette Griffin of Atlantic City, NJ; her three amazing GrandChildren, Robin R. Griffon, Faheem H. Griffon, Reginald L. Griffon-Teemer; her one wonderful GreatGrandchild, Jovon T. Griffon-Teemer; as well as a host of doting Nieces, Nephews, other loving Family, and Friends. Sarah was one of a kind and will be dearly missed. Services are Private. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.
To plant a tree in memory of SARAH DAVIS-GRIFFIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
