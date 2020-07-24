DAVIS, BRYAN T., - 70, of Atlantic City, New Jersey departed this earthly life on Saturday ~ July 18th, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on December 30th, 1950 to the late Natalie Davis-Webb "Nat's" and Walter E. Webb Jr. Affectionately known as "Skip", he was educated in the Atlantic City School system. As a young man, he worked at "Browns Gas Station" on Maryland Avenue. After completing school, he enlisted in the military, where he proudly served his country in South East Asia as a Construction Engineer in the United States Navy (SEABEES). Soon after, he returned to the United States and was Honorably Discharged in 1971. Never the one to just sit in the background, upon his return Skip furthered his education at Atlantic Cape Community College and later transferred to Atlantic County Vo-Tech where he successfully received his License in Boiler Engineering. Skip was always a hard-working person and throughout his life, he was also employed at NARCO as a Paralegal, and lastly as a Fireman for the City of Atlantic City Fire Department under the administration of Chief John Jasper & Chief Warren Bettie. Skip had many hobbies that were his and his alone. He was well known to build and ride tall bikes throughout the city. He was also an avid fisherman, he also enjoyed roller skating, horse bike riding, whistling and working on cars. He was predeceased by: his parents; his sister, Rhonda L. Davis; his brother, Walter E. King; his Fiancée, Debra Selby, and his Son-in-Law, Anthony Travers. He leaves to cherish his fond and unforgettable memories: two precious and loving Daughters, Danita (Abdur-Rashid) of Mableton, GA & Monique' of Pleasantville, NJ; one doting StepDaughter, Lucrezia (Crissy Albright); two caring Brothers, Joseph O. Davis (Anita) of Seattle, WA & Hank Davis (Loscena) of Pleasantville, NJ; his one caring Uncle, James Webb of Columbia, SC; his five beautiful GrandDaughters, De'Mia, Nimira, Alaijza, Sanaa' & Mariah; his one and only handsome Grand Son, Mason; his six amazing Great-GrandChildren; Maiya, Jace, Amare, Ezra, Londyn and Lauryn; his special and dear Friends; Gregory Roberts, Russel Jones, and Lindsey Jones; as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, other loving family members, and friends. He will be dearly missed. Funeral Services of Love & Honor will be held on Monday ~ July 27th, 2020 at Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 - 609.344.1131. Viewing from 9:00am to 11:00am.
Most Popular
-
3 stabbed on Tropicana casino floor early Monday, four arrested
-
Black Lives Matter protest held in Wildwood a week after controversial arrest
-
Judge says South Jersey gym can remain open if it follows state's guidelines. Owners say that's not going to happen.
-
2 Philadelphia men arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana on Atlantic City Boardwalk, resisting arrest
-
Atlantic City teacher goes viral with children's book list to spark conversation on racism
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.