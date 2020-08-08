Davila, Harriet " Hattie" (nee) Kidd, - 58, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away peacefully and went on to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She attended Atlantic City Public Schools and was employed by the casino industry as a cage cashier for many years. Hattie made her indelible mark in this world and was a caring daughter, sister, wife, cousin and the "BEST AUNT EVER." Hattie was predeceased by husband, Eric Davila, mother, Georgianna Kidd, brother, Gerald Kidd and sister Barbara "Babs" Kidd and cousin Candy Johnson. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory, brother, Glenwood L. Kidd (Lynda), nephews, Emerson L. Kidd, Jared A. Kidd, special niece Erika Cors, great nieces Zhuri L. Kidd, Seyanni Godfrey, cousin, friend and confidant Tina Lattimore and a host of family and friends. Harriet's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she touched. Visitation and a Service of Remembrance will be on Sunday, August 9, 2020, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Serenity Funeral Home, Pleasantville, NJ. Social distancing practices will be followed, and face coverings are required. The Family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and kind gestures during this difficult time.
