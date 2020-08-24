Davidson, Albert Charles, - 73, of Villas, passed away on Friday, August 21, with his family by his side. Albert was born in Camden, NJ to the late Albertus E. and Harriet (nee Lawyer) Davidson. Albert was a US Air Force Sgt. First Class during the Vietnam War and was employed as a bus driver by NJ Transit in Turnersville and enjoyed fishing and boating. He is preceded by his parents and Granddaughter, Julianna Wright and is survived by his loving wife Diane (nee Kimley) and his children, Michele (John) Wright, Melanie (Ken Grommon) Davidson and Albert Charles Davidson, II., five Grandchildren, two brothers, James (Rose) Davidson and Jay (Randee) Davidson and sister Harriet (George) Walker. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 27 at 11am at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May, with visitation from 10am to 11am. Due to Covid restrictions, masks and social distancing are required during visitation and service. Livestream service can be viewed starting at 10:50am by going to www.EvoyFuneralHome.com and condolences can be shared also at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
