Dansby, Darryl E., - 70, of Atlantic City, unexpectedly passed away at home. He was born to Eishmeal & Shirley Dansby. As a youngster, he was an acolyte at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church and a fine family pianist and "singer." He graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1968. He later attended ACC and was recruited to work there as a Math Instructor. Darryl also worked at Delaware Sub Shop; an Employment Instructor for the OIC Program; Cedar Market and 123 Taxi. Darryl was predeceased by: his parents; sister, Sheila Dansby-Washington and his special son, Michael Black. He leaves to mourn: sisters, Deborah Dansby-Payne (Charles) and Patricia Dansby; (Late Ronald Brown) uncles: Ronald Dunn (Jacqueline) and Gerald Singer (Camey); aunts, Jacqueline Ruffin and Linda Lark (Donald); his dearest friend, Linda Nelson; Donna (PT) of the PACE Program; and many members of the Dansby, Wilkerson, Myree, Dunn, Greaves and Braithwaite families. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www. greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
