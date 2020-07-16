D'Amato, Gaetano A. "Tom", - 89, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday evening July 12, 2020, at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mr. D'Amato was born in New York City, raised in Glassboro, and was a longtime Vineland city resident. He was the son of the late Giuseppe & Paolina D'Amato and the brother of the late Daniel D'Amato. Tom met his wife, Carole, of 52 years, roller skating at the Vineland Skating Rink. He and his family would often travel together on many vacations and cruises. Thomas particularly enjoyed attending parties and social gatherings with his family and friends. He reveled in spending time with his grandchildren and watching them grow. Thomas particularly enjoyed riding his lawnmower, scratching off lottery tickets, napping with his two teacup Chihuahuas, Coco and Squeaky, and searching for four-leaf clovers. Thomas was truly a jack of all trades. Before retiring, he was employed as a boilerman engineer for the City of Vineland Electric Utility as well as Newcomb Hospital. In his later years, he was employed by N.J. Transit & Sheppard Bus Company. He had also worked for a number of years as a barber and as a truck driver for the Vineland Produce Auction. Tom was a U.S. Army veteran who served as a combat engineer and field medic during the Korean War and earned a Korean Service Medal with Four Bronze Stars. He is survived by his wife of 52 yrs; Carole J. (Scarpa), 3 Children; Thomas Patton & wife Donna, Christine Salerni & husband David, Janeen Cruz & her husband Jose, 5 grandchildren; Joshua Patton, Valentina Bredenkamp & husband Scott, Nicolina Marie Salerni, Joshua & Andrew Cruz, 1 great-grandson; Logan Bredenkamp, 1 sister; Pauline Cucinotta & husband Joseph, 1 brother; David D'Amato & wife Aileen as well as several nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ followed by his funeral liturgy at 11:00 AM in the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of St. Isidore, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com. Social distancing practices will be followed and a face covering is required.
