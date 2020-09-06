Daisey, Ernestine Rita (nee Savio), - formerly of Atlantic City, NJ, and Margate, NJ passed away on August 29, 2020, in the comfort of her family home in Moorestown, NJ surrounded by her cherished children, grandchildren, and daughter-in-law. Ernestine was born in Atlantic City Hospital on October 27, 1928, to Peter Savio and Adelina Savio (nee Moccia). Both parents were proud, naturalized citizens of the United States of America after emigrating to the USA from Pavia (Milan), Italy, and Castelvetere (Avellino Naples), Italy respectfully. Her childhood and early years were spent at her beloved Carlton Avenue, sunniest street in the world, in Atlantic City, NJ until 1966 when our family relocated to her corner-in-the-sun, Margate, NJ. Ernie attended the Atlantic City School system, graduating ACHS in 1946 with honors, and was the founder of GALS sorority. Due to her father's employment as Grandmanger Chef with Everglades Country Club, Ernestine attended Palm Beach High School during her Sophomore year. At a Halloween party for ACHS friends, Ernie met Mair Benkoil Daisey. Daiz popped the question on Valentine's Day, 1949 and they married in October of that same year at Star of the Sea Church, Atlantic City, NJ. They were married for nearly 54 years when Daiz passed away in 2003. Their lives were actively devoted to their children, grandchildren, and their parents, especially Ernestine's mother who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's Disease just prior to Ernestine's birth. During their daughters' attendance at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Parochial School in Atlantic City, Ernestine served as Secretary to the PTA and was President of the PTA. While a teacher for Manpower Development Training Administration in Atlantic City, at Perone Hall, Mrs. Daisey attended night classes at Rutgers University to attain her teaching certification for employment at Atlantic County Vocational/ Technical School. She was a respected medical office skills and clerical skills instructor for many years. She was also the Executive Secretary for the Atlantic County Vocational/ Technical School Board of Education Advisory Committee, and an adjunct instructor for Atlantic Community College. After their retirement, Ernie and Daiz enjoyed traveling the USA, Europe, and the Caribbean. Ernestine is survived by her three devoted children, Robert J. Daisey ESQ. (Mary Beth nee Booye), Christine M. Daisey RFE, and Patricia L. Daisey BSN; eight loving grandchildren, Valerie A. Hijii (Kenta), Brian R. Babineau, Timothy J. Hyde II, Thomas S.D. Hyde (Paola), Sierra Q. Daisey, Zachary D. Daisey, twins Cameryn Rae Daisey, (last but not least) Cassidy Mara Daisey; and great-granddaughter, Serina Hijii. Her constant companion and most loyal friend, her doggie, Emmy Anne, will sorely miss her Mommy as will the entire menagerie of grand-pets: Daisy, Mako, Shadow, ThreePio, Tiger-Baby, and Tundra. She was predeceased by her husband, Mair Daisey; parents Peter and Adelina Savio; brother Rudy Savio, his wife Ellen Meehan Savio; and brother-in-law Edward Daisey. Mom leaves behind many loving nieces & nephews including: James P. Savio, Ellen Savio-Rogers, Jennifer Savio-Merchat, Mary Savio-Merchat, Nancy Bonner, Peter Savio, Carolyn Savio-Herbert, all their kind spouses and children, and Eddie Daisey. Also, surviving are her dear Milan/Pavia cousins: Giovanna Savio, Giovanni Savio, and their families. As per Mom's wishes, interment was held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, New Jersey, where her final resting place will be beside her Daiz. Dio Vede e Dio Provede. In lieu of flowers, Ernestine has requested contributions to: The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or Parkinson.org (1-800-473-4636). Cards are condolences can be mailed to the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Attn: Daisey Family, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor.
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City casinos ready for indoor dining to resume
-
New Jersey Wind Port project in Salem County is the next big thing
-
Gov. Murphy bans smoking indoors at casinos
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Beverage service and smoking on casino floors to resume Friday
-
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: Indoor dining, theaters to reopen on Friday
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.