DaGrosa, Patricia, - 75, of Egg Harbor City, born April 25, 1945, daughter of the late Andrew A. and Doris M. (Gilbert) Tuccio, succumbed to a courageous five-year battle with cancer on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Atlantic City Medical Center . She is survived by her dear companion and kindred spirit, Robert (Bob) S. DaGrosa, her loving daughters Carol A. DaGrosa (Robert Orchard) and Debra A. Davis (Brian); siblings Margie Choinacki (late Robert), Andrea Tuccio (Peter Weiss), and Tom Tuccio (Ginny) and many nieces and nephews. Patricia grew up in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City and enjoyed a lifetime of summers on the beach, often boogie boarding with friends and relatives, fishing and boating. One of her first jobs was on the Atlantic City Boardwalk selling salt water taffy where she developed her appreciation and lifelong indulgence of specialty confections. She then briefly worked as a beautician in her early adult years. Always a dedicated professional, Pat spent 33 years in a career she loved at Betty Bacharach Rehabilitation Center starting as a culinary assistant and worked her way up to Assistant Director of Nutritional Services when she retired in June of 2010. During her retirement years, Pat and Bob enjoyed outings together scouting out estate and yard sales where she meticulously singled out designer wardrobe pieces and thingamajigs. They had countless carefree excursions on Bob's Honda three-wheeled Goldwing motorcycle. Their mutual adoration and love for one another is one that is beyond definition and comes once in a lifetime if you are fortunate enough to find it-huckleberry friends of sort. Pat will always be fondly remembered as a loving mother and woman of quiet strength who faced all of life's challenges with courage, perseverance, and individuality. She was a lover of animals and nature and enjoyed volunteering at the ASPCA. Pat spent free time riding and caring for her horse, Benjamin, who had an affinity for picking up on her very subtle cues; a measure of an accomplished handler. She leaves behind her dogs, Maggie & Bella to look after Bob. Memorial services celebrating her life will be private. The family respectfully requests any contributions in her memory be made to ASPCA, 229 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
