Curatolo, Lillian Dorothy, - 55, of Galloway Twp., passed away peacefully in her home, cared for by her son, Frankie, on Aug. 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Anthony Curatolo. She was born on Long Island on May 29, 1965. Lillian's greatest accomplishment and the light of her life was her beloved son, Frankie Curatolo. She is also survived by her siblings, Wayne Messmer, Bruce Messmer (Ruth Messmer), Laurie Ceparano (Cesare Ceparano), and Wendy Berrie (Steven Berrie), and by her many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her sweet and loving nature, her quick wit, and her sense of humor. Her mischievous smile and infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew her. A visitation will take place on Friday, August 21st from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd. Galloway 609-641-0001. On Saturday, August 22nd a Mass of Christian will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Church of the Assumption, 146 S. Pitney Rd, Galloway. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

