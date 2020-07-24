Cruice, William Patrick, Sr. "Bill", - of Ocean City, was born in Germantown in Philadelphia, PA the youngest of nine children, to Walter and Jane (Gallagher). Bill was career military, starting out in the Navy and spending his remaining service time in the Air Force until his retirement in 1972. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Bill was married to Bridget Doyle of Wicklow, Ireland, who pre-deceased him. In 1997 Bill relocated to Ocean City, NJ and became a contributing member of the community. He was instrumental in the reestablishment of an American Legion Post in Ocean City. Morvay-Miley Post 524 was chartered in 2000. Bill was the first commander and spear-headed many projects, most notably the annual Memorial Day service held in Memorial Park in Ocean City, honoring America's fallen soldiers. Bill was a passionate advocate for veterans. Bill was a member of St. Damien's Catholic Church. Survivors include: daughter Patricia (husband Craig Marowitz), son Danny (wife Susan), son William Jr., and daughter Jane (husband Frank Barnett), 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, and his only remaining sibling Mary (and husband John Hynes). Bill will also be missed by many nieces and nephews particularly nephew Walt Wilkins (wife Margie) of Egg Harbor Township, his friends at Arlene's, and band of brothers at the Post. A Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday afternoon, July 25th at one o'clock from The Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
