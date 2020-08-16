Crozier-Breed, Helen, - 78, of Somers Point, Helen Crozier-Breed passed away peacefully on August 9 at her daughter's home in Providence, RI. Born in Pittsburgh in 1941, a daughter of the late Dr. Alfred W. and Lucille (Breeding) Crozier. Educated at Winchester-Thurston School (1959), attended Wheaton College (MA) and University of Pittsburgh where she graduated with a BA in English Literature (1966). She moved to Ocean City, NJ in 1974 where she raised her children. She taught her children a love of books, word play, art, gardening and plants, learning for learning's sake, dancing and laughter. She worked at the Edgewood Public Library, and in NJ for several banks and ultimately got her broker's license and worked in the financial services industry for many years. She was a voracious reader (at least a book a week) and loved crossword puzzles, enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, quilting, sewing, and was avidly interested in politics. She was a friend of Bill W. for over 20 years. She is survived by her children, Charlotte Breed Handy (Seth), William T. Breed (Meaghan) and Alfred W. Breed (Gail), sister Charlotte Crozier Cole, nephew Charles C. Cole and eight grandchildren. Her best friend for many years, Allen Off, passed away in 2005. Memorial service will be private. Condolences can be expressed at www.mkds.com on Helen's tribute wall.
