Crompton, George W., - 77, of Linwood, passed away at home on August 30, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City and grew up in Mays Landing. He married Irma Smith moved to Linwood to raise his family. George was a Seabee in the US Navy. He was a master carpenter of Local 623, who other carpenters went to when they needed advice. He loved being Santa Claus from Story Book Land, a role he embraced 12 months of the year. George and Irma enjoyed traveling the country in their retirement years. Even when they traveled they were known as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. In his spare time he loved to fish with his son Jim, he spent many hours working his garden and watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren play in his pool. His days usually started having coffee with Nelson and the Somers Point McDonalds Coffee group. He was predeceased by his wife Irma, survived by his son, David (Lydia), daughter, Debra Kennedy, and son James (Debra). Sisters Lillian Ward, Gladys Albanese, Nancy Bassford, brother in law Robert Smith (Jeannie), and sister in law Diane Smith. Grandchildren George (Jessica), Brian (Chelsi) Sara Ball (Isaac), Christina Robinson (Michael), Michael Kennedy III, James Jr, and Robert. Great Grandchildren Frank, Justin, Xander, Blake, Cyrus, and Vincenzo. Friends and family may gather and celebrate his life on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 9-11 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 11 AM. A private burial will be held at Union Cemetery, Mays Landing. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
